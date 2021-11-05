B.C. phasing out mink farms because of COVID-19

The British Columbia government says it is phasing out mink farming because the threat of COVID-19 transmission is too great.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says mink are a reservoir for the spread of COVID-19 to humans and vice versa.

Henry says the scientific data shows the risk of transmission on the farms will continue.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says the government will help the nine farms operating in B.C. to close by 2025.

B.C. placed a moratorium on new mink farms and capped existing operations at their current animal populations in July after more mink tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in mink on at least three B.C. farms since last December and one farm remains under quarantine.

