B-C's top doctor wants feds to better monitor international travellers

British Columbia's top doctor says she strongly encourages the federal government to use its resources to monitor international travellers entering the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says provincial public servants are working to ensure that about 18-thousand people are following self-isolation protocols.

Henry says meticulous follow-up is needed if and when the Canada-U-S border is re-opened to ensure anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 doesn't spread the virus.

She says discussions are expected to be held with her federal counterparts on how that could be done with help from Ottawa