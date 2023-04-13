'B is for Bobcaygeon': Tragically Hip plan alphabet picture book for kids

``A'' is for ``Ahead by a Century'' and ``B'' is for ``Bobcaygeon.''

Those are two of the lessons the Tragically Hip hope to impart to young readers as they prepare a picture book of the alphabet due out later this year.

The legendary Canadian rock band is putting their name to ``The Tragically Hip ABC,'' which is being described by its publisher as ``a love letter to the Hip.''

Penguin Random House Canada says the book will include the work of four Canadian illustrators who bring to life the band's beloved songs and iconography.

Hip guitarist Rob Baker noted the band signed onto the project in hopes of promoting childhood literacy and development which are both ``close to our collective hearts.''

``The Tragically Hip ABC,'' which releases under the Tundra imprint, hits stores on Oct. 24.