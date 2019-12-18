Baby boy abandoned inside garbage dumpster in Greek city found alive
Greek police say they have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted infanticide after a passer-by found a days-old baby abandoned in a garbage dumpster in a southern city.
Authorities said the baby boy was transferred to hospital and found to be in good health. The suspect was believed to be the baby's mother, according to police.
The mayor of Kalamata, where the incident occurred, told state-run ERT television the dumpster was about three meters (nearly 10 feet) deep.
The mayor said the local garbage truck -- which crushes the trash placed inside it -- was delayed on its route Wednesday morning. A passer-by heard the baby's crying and called police in time.
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.