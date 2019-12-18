Baby boy abandoned inside garbage dumpster in Greek city found alive

Greek police say they have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted infanticide after a passer-by found a days-old baby abandoned in a garbage dumpster in a southern city.

Authorities said the baby boy was transferred to hospital and found to be in good health. The suspect was believed to be the baby's mother, according to police.

The mayor of Kalamata, where the incident occurred, told state-run ERT television the dumpster was about three meters (nearly 10 feet) deep.

The mayor said the local garbage truck -- which crushes the trash placed inside it -- was delayed on its route Wednesday morning. A passer-by heard the baby's crying and called police in time.

