Baby girl dies after emergency crews called out to Safari Niagara

Foul play is not suspected after a tragic incident at Safari Niagara yesterday.

Emergency crews were called to the Fort Erie zoo at 12:30pm to respond to a baby in medical distress.

Officers and Niagara EMS paramedics conducted resuscitative efforts on the baby who was in critical condition at the time.

The baby girl, who was under the age of six months, was rushed to hospital but later died.

While an investigation is underway, foul play is not suspected.

Out respect for the next of kin the identity of the child is not being released.