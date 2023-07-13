Baby raccoon found in car of arrested impaired driver

It was an arrest with a bit of a wild streak.

Police making an impaired driving arrest in Ontario say they found a baby raccoon in the suspect's car.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted Wednesday that officers in Huntsville arrested a man for allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired.

OPP say the driver had a baby racoon with him in the car.

Police say they made the arrest after members of the public reported the driver.

The raccoon is on its way to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.

Police did not say why the driver had the raccoon with him.