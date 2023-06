'Baby Shark' bath toy recalled in Canada due to laceration hazard for children

A ``Baby Shark'' bath toy has been recalled in Canada because its plastic fin may cause lacerations.

Health Canada says people should immediately stop using the Zuru Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Toy with the model number 25282.

The recall notice says the shark's fin is made of hard plastic and may cause laceration if a child falls on the toy.

Health Canada says 133,630 units of the recalled toys were sold in Canada, but the company has received no reports of injuries here as of June 7.

A similar recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the bath toy, resulting in ``impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds.''

The battery-operated toy shark comes in yellow, blue and pink colours and it swims and sings a song when placed in water.