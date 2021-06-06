Baby two has arrived for Meghan and Harry who named daughter after Queen and Diana
The second baby for Prince Harry and Meghan is officially here: a healthy girl. A spokesperson said Sunday that the couple welcomed their child Lilibet ``Lili'' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at 11:40 a.m. Friday at a California hospital.
Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to a nickname for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Her middle name honors her grandmother and Harry's mother.
The baby is eighth in line to the British throne.
The birth comes after the Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.
The couple described painful comments about how dark their son's skin might be before his birth and Meghan talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.
