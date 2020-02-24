iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Bachman Cummings coming to Meridian Centre

CKTB - NEWS - Bachman Cummings

Two Canadian music powerhouses will be stopping in St. Catharines as part of a cross-country reunion tour.

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings will be at the Meridian Centre on July 21st for their 'Together Again; Live in Concert' show celebrating the music of The Guess Who, Bachman Turner Overdrive, and Burton Cummings.

Public ticket sale starts on Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio