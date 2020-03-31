Back that up! It's World Backup Day

Today is a day to highlight the dangers of failing to backup important documents and files.

With millions of people now working from home because of the pandemic, the experts say it's important people protect their computers and their data.

With that in mind, cybersecurity leader ESET Canada has some tips to help you prevent data loss or theft.

It says all employees should know how to safely edit, move or delete files on or between servers.

All computer owners should activate automated backups as a standard practice.

Keep your software updated for all applications to increase your data security

And employers should consider restricting employees' access to only files that are relevant to them because if an employee can't acess a file, they can't accidentally delete it.