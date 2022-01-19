Back to class for some Niagara students

Some Niagara students are back in class today.

The District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic School Board welcoming students back to class while the French Public and Catholic boards remain closed.

Students also had to find their own way to school.

Niagara Student Transportation Services cancelling all buses today in the region.

They say too many of the stops are inaccessible within neighbourhoods.

The DSBN and Niagara Catholic School Board are reminding parents and students to be careful walking to school as some sidewalks are still not cleared.