Back to school plan is expected this week

We should have an idea this week what the back to school plan is.

Premier Ford said the Minister would be out this week with a "very comprehensive plan" for kids returning to the classroom.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health says there are a few things he is hoping to see in the plan, "I think we want to keep masks in school, we want to keep physical distancing, we want to have lots of precautions remaining in school. But hopefully with everything else and with vaccinations of teachers and others that is going to make school safe enough that we are going to have no problems with in person learning again."

Hirji adds that cohorting would be a big benefit and limit the ability for larger outbreaks.

There is no word on when the education minister will make an official announcement.

