Back-to-school shoppers expected to head back to stores but pull back on spending

The stationery aisles are expected to be busier this year as parents and students stock up on back-to-school essentials.



But their baskets may be a little less full as because of rising inflation.



A Retail Council of Canada survey finds 73.6% of back-to-school shoppers plan to spend more than 50-dollars this year.



That's down from about 77% last year.



The Retail Council says the results of its survey show that Canadians are being more cautious about spending, but still plan to buy what children need for school.



The survey also found that 81% of shoppers plan to go to stores in person this year, up from just 41% a year ago.



NerdWallet personal finance expert Shannon Terrell says it's easy to overspend on back-to-school shopping, so it's important to plan ahead to curb urges to splurge.