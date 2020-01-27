Back to work for MP's

Ratification of the new North American free trade deal, banning military-style assault rifles and deciding whether to allow a new oilsands project in Alberta to proceed are among the major issues the Liberals are expected to introduce as Parliament resumes today.



But as a minority government, they will need to convince other parties to support them, and that could be an uphill battle.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told his M-Ps they need to work hard to find common ground with their opponents for the good of the country.



However, outgoing Conservative Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer has told his members to stay focused on their own vision of the country, and to fight for the energy sector and against high government spending.