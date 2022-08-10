Backlog of airline complaints delay compensation

Canadians seeking compensation for flight delays, cancellations and misplaced luggage will have to wait longer to get their money



Tom Oommen of the Canadian Transportation Agency says they are dealing with an increasing backlog of air passenger complaints and are looking to hire more facilitators to handle them.



Oommen says it takes less than a month on average to resolve a complaint once it reaches an agency facilitator, but that a file now languishes for about a year before it lands on their desk.



The backlog ballooned to more than 15-thousand in May and rose further in June as an uptick in travellers overwhelmed airline and airport resources following two years of muted demand due to the pandemic.