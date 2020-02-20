Badawey named chair of Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure, and Communities

Another Niagara MP will be keeping a close eye on transportation.

Niagara Centre representative Vance Badawey has been named as the Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure, and Communities.

In the past the committee has worked on the National Transportation Strategy, Trade Corridors Strategy and a Port’s Modernization Review.

Badawey previously worked as a committee member.

Meanwhile, St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle is currently serving as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transportation Marc Garneau and Niagara Falls Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli is the Deputy Shadow Minister for Transporation.