Bader Ginsburg being honoured at U.S Capitol
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being honoured at the U.S. Capitol.
Ginsburg's flag-draped casket was brought into the Capitol's Statuary Hall where she will lie in state.
A number of dignitaries are on hand, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.
Ginsburg will be the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state at the Capitol.
The veteran liberal justice died a week ago after a long battle against cancer.
President Trump plans to announce his nomination to replace her tomorrow.
Ginsburg will be buried in a private ceremony next week.
