Badgers secure silver at national championship
A big finish to a historic season for Brock's women's basketball team.
The women took silver during the USports national championships this weekend in Ottawa.
They lost 82-64 to the top-ranked Saskatchewan Huskies in the gold medal match.
"This is for the girls, because they were just tremendous all year," Head Coach Mike Rao said after last night's game. "These girls did some great things. They went against the odds. They just beat team after team, so I’m really proud of them."
The Badgers finish the regular season with a 17-5 record.
