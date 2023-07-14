Badly injured dog found in Beaverdam's park, currently in vet care

A badly injured dog was found wandering in Beaverdam's park early this morning.

The humane society of Niagara was called out to Thorold for a found dog in Beaverdam's Park, and upon arrival, it was very clear the dog needed immediate medical attention.

He was found very matted, and had maggots infesting various parts of his body.

They have decided to name him Chewy.

Chewy is described as an intact male, shih tzu type dog, black and white, and around 5 years in age.

Glenridge Animal Hospital stepped up and quickly treated Chewy.

Chewy is currently under vet care.

If you have any information on Chewy, please call 905-682-0200 or email kstrooband@hsgn.ca.