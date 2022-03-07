A prominent organizer of the so called ``Freedom Convoy'' demonstration in Ottawa is expecting to hear the decision of her bail review today.



Tamara Lich who's been in custody since her arrest February 17th when police shut down the three-week occupation -- was previously denied bail, and last week argued for a review.



Lich had a new surety and also accused the judge who denied her bail of bias.



The judge overseeing the bail review hearing has said he would render a decision today