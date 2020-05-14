Bailing out municipalities is going to be costly

The premier says bailing out municipalities is going to be a big ticket item.

During his daily briefing yesterday, Doug Ford acknowledged cash strapped cities and towns are going to need help.

Ford promising "we will be at the table for municipalities, but to what degree depends on what the federal government comes up with because it's going to be a big, big ticket."

He says the issue will be up for discussion during the next meeting of the country's premiers and Prime Minister.

Locally, the Niagara Region and the 12 municipalities are looking for help from both levels of government to deal with millions in lost revenue and added COVID-19 related expenses.

A survey of Niagara businesses conducted by the region'sEconomic Rapid Response Team forecast a $1.4 billion loss if the pandemic is not resolved within a 12 month period.

