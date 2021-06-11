Baldinelli accuses the Liberal government of not caring about human impacts of border restrictions

The MP for Niagara Falls is asking the government for a plan to reopen the Canada/U.S. border.

Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli asked if the Liberal government does not care about the human impacts border closures are having.

"Every day, I hear heartbreaking stories from my constituents who have been separated from their families and loved ones by the lengthy and extended border closure with the United States. Some have missed family funerals. Others cannot cross to care for their elderly parents or a sick family member. Grandparents are forfeiting precious time with their grandchildren."

The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, Jennifer O'Connell, responded by saying all the measures that they have put in place have been done with the advice from scientists, experts and doctors, with the purpose of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives.

Earlier this week, Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati expressed a similar sentiment, saying that although border-city mayors have been meeting with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, a clearly defined plan to reopen the border has not yet been presented.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel for over a year, with the latest restriction set to expire June 21st if it is not extended.