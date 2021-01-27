Baldinelli calls for apology over delay to Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program
Niagara Falls MP Tony Baldinelli is asking for an apology from the Prime Minister over delays to an assistance program benefiting the tourism sector.
During Question Period yesterday, Baldinelli pointed out the Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program was announced almost two months ago, but applications won't open until February 1st.
Through the program, businesses can apply for low-interest loans of up to $1 million.
For harder-hit businesses, like a chain of hotels or restaurants, up to $6.25 million will be available.
The money is meant to help businesses with their day-to-day operating costs during the pandemic.
Eligibility requires owners to show a year-over-year revenue decline of at least 50 percent in three months, within eight months prior to their application.
They must also show proof of previously applying for either the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy of the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy.
