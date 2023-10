An annual Niagara tradition is back.

The Ball's Falls Thanksgiving Festival is all set for this weekend.

This is the 49th annual event starting today and running until Monday.

There will be over 150 craft vendors, food and beverage options, along with main stage entertainment.

Click HERE to listen to Alicia Powell run down the weekend at Ball's Falls on The Drive.

Admission is $9 and tickets can be bought online or at the gate.