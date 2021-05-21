Ban on incoming flights from India and Pakistan into Canada extended for another month
Transport Canada is extending the ban on incoming flights from India and Pakistan for another month.
The flight ban began April 22nd and was set to expire Saturday, but Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says it will be extended until June 21st.
The ban has cut down the number of international flights arriving in Canada with at least one passenger who later tests positive for COVID-19.
-
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSEArmy Of The Dead (Netflix) The Retreat (VOD) Trigger Point (VOD)
-