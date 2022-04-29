Ban on parking along Lake Erie in Port Colborne comes into effect Sunday

The month of May arrives this weekend, and so does parking restrictions along the water in Port Colborne.

With beach season approaching, the city is reminding residents and visitors that parking restrictions will be in effect along Lake Erie’s shoreline from May 1 to Oct. 31, 2022.

“We’re encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy our public beaches, Nickel Beach and CentennialCedar Bay Beach, where there is ample parking and washroom facilities for residents and visitors to use”, said Mayor Bill Steele.

You can go to the city's website for a full list of areas where parking is banned.

Officials are encouraging people to park at the city's two public beaches.

Nickel Beach and Centennial - Cedar Bay Beaches will officially open on Friday, May 20th, however off-season beach access is available at both locations with free parking and walk-on access.

Port Colborne residents are able to get a free PORTicipate Pass to park at both beaches in the summer.

Non-Port Colborne residents will have to purchase passes online, however new this year is a $100 Niagara resident parking pass for weekdays.

