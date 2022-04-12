Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates this morning

The Bank of Canada is poised to raise interest rates today.

Many economists are expecting it to rise 50 basis points to one percent when it is announced this morning.

Doug Hoyes, from Hoyes Michalos & Associates, "That is what everybody is expecting, I don't think there is anybody expecting much different. Now of course the Bank of Canada can always do whatever they want it could be lower, it could be higher, maybe they will shock us."

The bank of Canada put the rates up by .25 percent last month.

Some analysts believe the interest rate may be pushed up above 1.75 per cent by the end of the year.

