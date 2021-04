The Bank of Canada is doing as expected and keeping its key interest rate steady at a rock-bottom quarter of one per cent.



The central bank is raising its outlook for economic growth to 6.5 per cent, up from an earlier forecast of four per cent.



It expects economic growth to moderate after that.



Monday's federal budget predicted real gross domestic product to rise by 5.8 per cent this year after a 5.4 per cent contraction last year.