Bank of Canada reveals $5 shortlist
The Bank of Canada has released its shortlist for who should appear on the new 5-dollar bill.
The group consists of eight notable and diverse Canadians.
It includes Indigenous advocates and veterans, an Inuit artist, a French-Canadian journalist, a humanitarian and Terry Fox.
The bank says it received more than 600 eligible names and that a decision will be made early next year.
Brock University Receives GrantMatt Holmes is joined by Associate Professor of Health Sciences at Brock University, Adam Macneil to discuss what exactly they will be using this grant for and a timeline for when they will receive the money.
Summer in NovemberMatt Holmes is joined by Meteorologist, Doug Gillham to chat about the possible record temperatures in the region and what we can expect when the temperatures finally come back to normal later in November.
St. Catharines Remembrance Day PlansMatt Holmes is joined by Graham Noseworthy, who is the president of the Legion, Branch 24 to discuss what the Remembrance Day Ceremony will look like on Wednesday as well as how residents can watch or listen to the event.