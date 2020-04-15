Bank of Canada to release report on state of economy
Canadians should get a clearer picture today of the economic impact COVID-19 is having.
The Bank of Canada is making an interest rate announcement and providing an economic forecast on the pandemic's impact.
Statistics Canada will also provide new numbers this morning, including gross domestic product figures for March and the first quarter of the year.
The federal government has introduced a number of new, multi-billion dollar measures to help Canadians get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
-
-
Liz Fleming travelsLiz Fleming Travels. A site that showcases the work of a travel writer, photographer, and speaker.