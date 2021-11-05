Banners honouring war veterans up in St. Catharines

Banners honouring military veterans have gone up in St. Catharines along Church Street.

The St. Catharines Veteran Banners’ program was launched this year as a joint working group of the four Royal Canadian Legion Branches in St. Catharines – Br. 24, 138, 350, and 418.

Through the program, family members were able to sponsor banners commemorating their loved one which will be flown during the month of November.

While a Legion initiative, the origins of this program in St. Catharines started with Cecil Hall.

Hall heard about the efforts of other towns with banner programs, and took the initiative to purchase banners recognizing his two brothers who fought in World War 2 – these banners have flown outside City Hall in 2019 and 2020.

Hall then approached the local Legions and the City of St. Catharines in an attempt to expand the program, get more families involved, and have more banners flying.

A committee was formed consisting of representatives of each of the four St. Catharines Legion branches and Mike Britton and Richard Bucko were selected as Co-Chairs of the project in August of 2021.

While a few more families have added banners this year, the goal is to have a banner for every man and woman from St. Catharines who has served in Canada's military.

"All our 'hometown heroes' deserve to be recognized and honoured in this way and we want to ensure families have that option," said Co-Chair Britton. "Even if a veteran doesn’t have family left in the area, they still fought for our country and should be recognized for it."

In the New Year, Britton and Bucko plan to host a series of events to not only bring awareness to the project, but also raise funds to bring down the costs of the banners for the families.