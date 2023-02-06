Barbershop in Niagara Falls hosting mini-market to promote local Black-owned businesses

A barbershop in Niagara Falls is hosting a pop-up market to showcase Black-owned businesses every Friday and Saturday for the rest of the month, celebrating Black History Month.

Owner of the Falls Barbershop, Errol Williams, says his shop is always busy on Ferry Street so he decided to feature local vendors this month to help promote their businesses.

Williams tells CKTB he was inspired by Natasha Bell, from Black Owned 905.

The first pop-up market was held this past weekend and it was successful.

"People stopped in all day. We had a couple of businesses and vendors. People are surprised, they didn't know about these businesses."