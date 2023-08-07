Barbie earns 1-billion dollars in global ticket sales

Barbie has joined the 1-billion club.

In just three weeks in theatres, "Barbie" has past one-billion dollars in global ticket sales.

The Margot Robbie-led and produced film added another 53-million dollars in North America and 74-million internationally for a global total of 1.03-billion.

In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over one-billion, not accounting for inflation.

However, "Barbenheimer'' punch has come to an end, with "Meg 2: The Trench'' opening in second place this weekend with 30-million dollars.