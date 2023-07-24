Barbie leads one of the biggest weekends ever at the box office
Once all the numbers are tallied, this could be the fourth-biggest box office weekend ever.
Greta Gerwig's ``Barbie'' had a huge opening, leading the way with 155-million domestically, according to industry figures.
``Barbie'' now holds the record for the biggest first-weekend ticket sales for a film by a woman.
``Oppenheimer'' also was a big draw, earning 80.5- million.
``Sound of Freedom'' is number three.
``Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part 1'' is in fourth place.
``Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'' is number five.
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (JULY 21, 2023)
This week on LFT, we're talking to cruise expert Vanessa Lee about barge touring in France – a completely different kind of floating holiday, then changing course to hear all about St. Lucia from travel maven Martha Chapman. We're wrapping up with some philosophical thoughts about travel and generally having a good time!
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode #137
Shauna McLeod, Founder and Executive Director of the Willow Arts Community talks about the therapeutic value of art and creativity for people who are living with mental illness or substance abuse disorder.
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #12
GUEST - Steve Borisenko - savemylife.ca
Niagara has a problem with addiction. To address this, local organizations have come together to create a service for anyone seeking help. At savemylife.ca you can find all the programs around the region that can provide the support you or your loved ones may need.