Barbie leads one of the biggest weekends ever at the box office

Once all the numbers are tallied, this could be the fourth-biggest box office weekend ever.

Greta Gerwig's ``Barbie'' had a huge opening, leading the way with 155-million domestically, according to industry figures.

``Barbie'' now holds the record for the biggest first-weekend ticket sales for a film by a woman.

``Oppenheimer'' also was a big draw, earning 80.5- million.

``Sound of Freedom'' is number three.

``Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part 1'' is in fourth place.

``Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'' is number five.