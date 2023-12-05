Barenaked Ladies to play Meridian Centre to celebrate 2024 World Rowing Championships

The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Meridian Centre.

The Canadian legends will play St. Catharines as part of a celebration concert in support of the 2024 World Rowing Championships with special guest Scott Helman.

The show is set for Thursday April 25, 2024 with tickets going on sale this Friday.

The performance is part of the fundraising efforts for the World Rowing Championships that are coming to St. Catharines next summer

Bill Schenck, Chair of St. Catharines World Rowing, says, "This fundraising concert is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and support the upcoming World Rowing Championships.”

The event takes place at the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course from Aug. 18-25, 2024.

Roughly 2,500 rowers and para-rowers from over 80 different countries will take part in the Senior, U23, and U19 categories.

This will be the third time the Henley Rowing Course has hosted the World Championships.

The 1970 and 1999 events were also held in St. Catharines.