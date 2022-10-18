Bargaining talks between province and CUPE continue today

Bargaining talks with a mediator are taking place today between the province and the union representing Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and administration staff.



That comes after a conciliator's report yesterday kicked off a countdown for the union's 55-thousand education members to be in a legal strike position as of November 3rd.



The Canadian Union of Public Employees has not indicated if education workers would engage in a full strike _ which could potentially close schools _ or start with a work-to-rule campaign, or take some other course of action at that point.



During the last round of contract negotiations in 2019, CUPE and the government reached a last-minute deal the day before workers had been set to go on strike.