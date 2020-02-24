Barricades remain up in Belleville despite tough talk from the PM

No word yet on who is going to blink first.

After the OPP gave protestors until midnight last night to clear a rail blockade near Belleville, or face criminal charges, the blockade is still in place this morning.

The blockade, on Mohawk territory, has been blocking frieght and passenger rail traffic to eastern Canada for near three weeks now.

On Friday, the Prime Minister ordered barricades be removed or the government would start enforcing court injunctions to clear the tracks.

But one B.C. Chief responded that Trudeau's "antagonistic" speech has had the opposite effect.

