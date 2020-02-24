Barricades remain up in Belleville despite tough talk from the PM
No word yet on who is going to blink first.
After the OPP gave protestors until midnight last night to clear a rail blockade near Belleville, or face criminal charges, the blockade is still in place this morning.
The blockade, on Mohawk territory, has been blocking frieght and passenger rail traffic to eastern Canada for near three weeks now.
On Friday, the Prime Minister ordered barricades be removed or the government would start enforcing court injunctions to clear the tracks.
But one B.C. Chief responded that Trudeau's "antagonistic" speech has had the opposite effect.
-
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
-
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
-
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way