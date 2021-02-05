Barricades set up near H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park in anticipation of flooding
Road barricades have been set up near H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park in Port Colborne.
The city is preparing for potential flooding as lake levels are expected to increase and strong winds whip the region.
Barricaded areas are closed to all vehicles and residents are reminded not to drive around the blockades.
All residents are urged to stay away from the shorelines
