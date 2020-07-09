Bars and restaurants want to keep Ontario's relaxed rules for takeout
Bar and restaurant owners who deal in specialty alcohol say they've carved out a new business model around Ontario's relaxed rules for takeout liquor, and they'll fight to make the system permanent.
In late March, the Ontario government allowed all restaurants to sell takeout alcohol alongside food to help them weather the COVID-19 lockdown.
Some outlets that sell rare wines and spirits say customers are jumping at the chance to take home products that government-run liquor stores rarely carry.
The Ministry of the Attorney General did not comment specifically on whether it will explore making takeout laws permanent, but said it's committed to working with the province's hospitality sector.
