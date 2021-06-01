Bay Beach is set to reopen tomorrow to the general public as Stay-at-Home order lifts

Bay Beach in Fort Erie will re-open to the general public tomorrow as the Stay-at-Home order is lifted.

Beach capacity restrictions will be put in place, with a 2000 maximum, to allow for proper physical distancing.

To access the beach, beachgoers will be required to present one of three 2021 Bay Beach passes (resident, commercial or day).

Beach entry will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis and proof of residency will not be required when entering Bay Beach.

Resident Season Passes ($10) and Day Passes ($5) can be purchased at the Bay Beach main entrance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily (cash, credit and/or debit accepted).

Children 10 years and under are free.

Day Passes can also be purchased at Bay Beach electronic terminals (credit or debit only) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the beach reaches capacity.

Fort Erie short-term rental operators can purchase Commercial Season Passes for $100 each.

The passes are transferable to renters and will be available for purchase once the Province moves into Step 1 on its Reopening Plan (expected June 14).

Beachgoers are encouraged to visit https://baybeach.forterie.ca to review beach rules and the real-time beach capacity tracker before heading to Bay Beach.