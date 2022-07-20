BBQ tomorrow in St. Catharines will help children in need head back to school

You can forget your lunch tomorrow and head down to a community BBQ to help children in need head back to school.

MNP Debt will be holding its Back to School Charity BBQ tomorrow - Thursday July 21st - at Pearson Park between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

All proceeds will be going directly to Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold as it looks to collect financial donations, or other needed items.

The agency is in need of lunch bags, nut-free granola bars, Crayola products, snack packs, backpacks, cheese & crackers, calculators, 100% real juice boxes and sneakers.

Pearson Park is located at 352 Niagara Street.