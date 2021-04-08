Be aware of 'spring scammers' in Niagara: Police

Niagara Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for 'spring scammers' as the weather gets warmer.

Police say residents should be aware of a popular door-to-door driveway contractor scam which sees an unsolicited 'contractor' offer driveway paving or other outdoor jobs.

The quotes are usually very low, and the scammer asks for a large cash deposit up front.

Officers say some initial work may start on the project, however based on police complaints the work will be sub-par and incomplete, after the initial work is done the consumer is often approached to complete payment for the project.

Once final payment is received the "contractor" is usually never heard from again.

The Niagara Regional Police Service provides the following information to consumers to assist them when considering hiring a contractor for their home.

Consumer Protection Tips when hiring a Home Contractors

•Get recommendations from people you trust.

•Prior to initiating work ensure the contractor is insured.

•Get multiple written estimates.

•If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

•Check references of past jobs.

•AVOID CASH DEALS

•Be leery of unsolicited offers via the phone, or door to door.

•Put it on Paper

•Work requested and agreed upon.

•Dates – Start and Finish.

•Exact Cost of the Project.

•Payment Schedule – 10% Deposit at the start, final full amount upon satisfactory completion of agreed upon work.

•Acquire a Receipt.

•Acquire Guarantee / Warranty information.