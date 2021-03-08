Beamsville business highlighted in special 'Fab Female Local Box'
A Niagara business is being included in a special celebration of female owned companies.
Sobeys and Nature Knows Inc. have teamed up to offer the 'Fab Female Local Box' featuring offerings from 12 Ontario based businesses.
Some of the products include granola, tea, popcorn, gourmet chocolate, hand cleaners, lip balm, and a reusable mask.
The Provisions Food Company from Beamsville is highlighted in the box along with other businesses from Orangeville, Toronto, Cambridge, and Guelph.
The boxes are available at Sobeys Stores in Fort Erie (450 Garrison Road), St. Catharines (343 Glendale Ave and 400 Scott Street), Niagara Falls (3714 Portage Road), and Fonthill (110 Highway 20).
Today, International Women's Day, is the last day to pick up a box.
Businesses included in 'Fab Female Local Box'
From Farm to Table Canada - Cambridge
Giddy Yo - Orangeville
Genuine Tea Co. - Toronto
Gldn Hour - Toronto
Happy Pops - Toronto
Healthy Crunch - Mississauga
Hitchhicker Beverage Company - Guelph
Lemon Aide - Oakville
Metta Tea Co. - Toronto
Provisions Food Company - Beamsville
Rawcology - Toronto
Walton Wood Farm - Bailieboro
