Beamsville business highlighted in special 'Fab Female Local Box'

A Niagara business is being included in a special celebration of female owned companies.

Sobeys and Nature Knows Inc. have teamed up to offer the 'Fab Female Local Box' featuring offerings from 12 Ontario based businesses.

Some of the products include granola, tea, popcorn, gourmet chocolate, hand cleaners, lip balm, and a reusable mask.

The Provisions Food Company from Beamsville is highlighted in the box along with other businesses from Orangeville, Toronto, Cambridge, and Guelph.

The boxes are available at Sobeys Stores in Fort Erie (450 Garrison Road), St. Catharines (343 Glendale Ave and 400 Scott Street), Niagara Falls (3714 Portage Road), and Fonthill (110 Highway 20).

Today, International Women's Day, is the last day to pick up a box.

Businesses included in 'Fab Female Local Box'

From Farm to Table Canada - Cambridge

Giddy Yo - Orangeville

Genuine Tea Co. - Toronto

Gldn Hour - Toronto

Happy Pops - Toronto

Healthy Crunch - Mississauga

Hitchhicker Beverage Company - Guelph

Lemon Aide - Oakville

Metta Tea Co. - Toronto

Provisions Food Company - Beamsville

Rawcology - Toronto

Walton Wood Farm - Bailieboro