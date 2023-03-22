Beamsville business wants to shred your paper and plant some trees

A Beamsville business is looking to shred your paper and plant trees.

Knight Archives has partnered with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority for their second Shredding Earth Day campaign.

Last year they raised $3,000 to plant 2,206 trees at Two Mile Creek Conservation Area.

Proceeds from this year’s campaign will support the planting of native trees along the 40 Mile Creek corridor in Grimsby.

Click HERE to listen to President Jane Lockhart discuss the initiative on Niagara in the Morning.