Beamsville company becomes latest certified living wage employer in Niagara

A Beamsville company has become the latest certified living wage employer in Niagara.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network says that Koen Pack Canada Inc has added their name to the growing list of employers in Niagara.

Marco Zwaan, CEO, Koen Pack Canada Inc. says, “At Koen Pack we strive for everyone to feel a sense of respect and fairness. We recognize the importance of wages reflecting the true costs of living. Not only does this benefit our employees, having a thriving team ensures a strong commitment to our customers and community.”

A living wage reflects what earners need to be paid based on the actual costs of living and being included in the community.

The current living wage rate for Niagara region is $18.90/hour.