Beamsville family thanks community for support after losing 4 yr old son in sledding accident

An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family of a 4 yr old boy killed in a sledding accident in Beamsville Monday.

The GoFundMe was launched Wednesday morning by a family friend of Adam Komar, who lost his life when his toboggan was hit by a pickup truck.

"The Komar family unexpectedly lost their 4-year old son and our community lost a friend and classmate. Adam was a kind, inquisitive, and gentle child who cared so much about everyone around him."

Adam leaves behind his younger brother Daniel, father Michael and mother Margaret.

"The money from this go fund me will go to help alleviate any financial needs and unexpected costs that the family may occur as a result of the accident. The family wants to donate any left over money, in his name, back into the community of children Adam was a part of. Adam had a big, conscientious heart and always talked about growing up and doing great things to help people.

Click here to see the GoFundMe fundraiser.

"The Komar's would like to extend their gratitude to the community for the overwhelming love and support they have received since the accident."