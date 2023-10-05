Beamsville man arrested on child pornography charges

A 25-year-old Beamsville man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Niagara Police started the investigation last month into a suspect using an instant messaging platform to exploit children.

Earlier today a home in Beamsville was raided by officers.

Police say the suspect was using an anonymous account on the 'KIK' messenger app that included sexual content of children.

Hunter Beaupre-Peters of Beamsville was arrested and charged with Possess Child Pornography, Access Child Pornography, and Make Child Pornography Available.

A bail hearing will be held later today.

"Children communicating with strangers online can pose a risk to their safety. Applications that allow users to hide their identity and create anonymous accounts can be particularly dangerous to children. Offenders who hide behind an anonymous account for the purpose of sexually exploiting children can be identified."