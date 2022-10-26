Beamsville man wins $1M and plans to buy a house

A 26-year-old Beamsville man has an extra $1M in his bank account.

Ryan MacGregor, who works in sales, won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the September 30th, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw.

“I scanned my ticket on the OLG App and saw the Big Winner screen appear,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

“I had to scan it four more times to really believe it. I was in complete disbelief.”

MacGregor says he shared the news with his girlfriend.

“It took her a few hours to process everything, but she was excited for me!”

“I feel very blessed this happened to me. I am going to use this for a down payment on a house and save,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Main Street in Grimsby.