Bear market following WHO pandemic announcement
It is a bear market after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic today.
The TSX and DOW falling into bear market territory at the end of the day.
The TSX dropped 688 points and the DOW plummeted 1,464 in trading.
The two indicies have fallen 20% since their high in February.
-
FOOD THERAPY MAR 14TH
Today on Food Therapy, host Lynn Ogryzlo is talking about foods you can eat to help you feel younger!
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 2
This week, Tim Denis and Rob Golfi talk about which home renovations can add value to your home. Also, do you need to disclose if someone died in your home?
-
Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP
Matt talks with Chris about the Federal government's response to the outbreak of Covid-19.