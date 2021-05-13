Beautiful weather in store for Niagara for the next few days
There is one thing to smile about in Niagara for the next few days....the weather.
The region is in for a beautiful sunny day today with a high of 17. Environment Canada says the UV index will be 8, or very high.
The sunshine continues into tomorrow with a high of 18.
The weekend also looks really nice with a mix of sun and cloud on both Saturday and Sunday with a high of 16 both days.
The next time we can expect showers is on Monday night, but after that sunshine returns and warmer weather sticks around.